ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis High School has been placed on lock down, after several fights reportedly broke out Wednesday morning.

Police are on scene investigating.

Right now no one is being allowed in or out of the school.

Parents have been notified of the incident, but are being told not to come to the building.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the fights.

Officials say other students are safe inside supervised classrooms.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.