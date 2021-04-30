AA County Police looking for sexual assault suspect in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a suspect who they say sexually assaulted a woman near the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

The victim told police she had a ride arranged for her where the man picked her up and drove her to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

The suspect then drove her around the parking lot before parking by a set of dumpsters, pulled the victim from the vehicle while being armed with a knife and forced her behind the dumpsters before sexually assaulting her The victim also took her personal belongings before fleeing in his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned male, approximately 25-30 years of age, with dark short curly hair, a goatee along with an average build.

The suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants, tennis shoes and a dark colored baseball cap. The suspect was operating a dark colored Hyundai Sedan during the assault.

Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org