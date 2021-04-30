A woman was raped Wednesday night in Glen Burnie; police are actively searching for suspect

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are currently searching for the suspect that raped a woman Wednesday night in Glen Burnie.

At around 10:00 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway for a rape that just occurred. The adult female victim stated she had a ride arranged for a ride share to picked her up in the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum. The driver, an adult male, drove her to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway.

The victim said the driver drove her around the parking lot where he parked by a set of dumpsters. The male then pulled the victim from the car and pulled her behind the dumpsters. A witness observed this action taking place and ran to the hotel lobby and told the clerk to call 911.

The victim said that she was sexually assaulted by the driver, who was armed with a knife, and that she'd also had personal belongings taken. She further stated that while she ran into the lobby to get help, he fled in his vehicle after the assault.

Patrol officers arrived and secured the crime scene while other units searched for the suspect vehicle, which they didn't find. Detectives further scoured the area for additional witnesses from where she was picked up and where the assault occurred along with securing digital evidence.

The suspect was described as a dark skinned male, between 25-30 years of age, with short hair, a goatee and an average build. The suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants, tennis shoes and a dark colored baseball cap. He was operating a dark colored Hyundai sedan.

This is an active and fluid investigation, so the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.