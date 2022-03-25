Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

A race to the finish line with one artist winning by a nose

A race to the finish line with one artist winning by a nose
Posted at 6:24 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 18:24:10-04

BALTIMORE — A statewide competition to commemorate Preakness!

The art of racing announced the winner of the inaugural competition today.

147 people submitted art that depicted horse racing and Preakness.

The winner was an illustration called "Speed" by Theresia Zhang. At an event today she talked about what inspired her.

"You will never know if you're going to win this game until your nose touches the final line," she said. "And, but what we do see is that if made, you've put all your effort in the race to reach the final goal. We see your determination, your muscles, our intention, we are holding your breath and your eyes are shining with bright light."

As the winner of the inaugural competition, Zhang receives a $4,000 stipend and two tickets to Preakness 147.

In addition, her work will be on Preakness 147 merchandise.

Preakness is May 21.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019