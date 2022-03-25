A race to the finish line with one artist winning by a nose

BALTIMORE — A statewide competition to commemorate Preakness!

The art of racing announced the winner of the inaugural competition today.

147 people submitted art that depicted horse racing and Preakness.

The winner was an illustration called "Speed" by Theresia Zhang. At an event today she talked about what inspired her.

"You will never know if you're going to win this game until your nose touches the final line," she said. "And, but what we do see is that if made, you've put all your effort in the race to reach the final goal. We see your determination, your muscles, our intention, we are holding your breath and your eyes are shining with bright light."

As the winner of the inaugural competition, Zhang receives a $4,000 stipend and two tickets to Preakness 147.

In addition, her work will be on Preakness 147 merchandise.

Preakness is May 21.