79,000 families in Maryland eligible for Child Tax Credit

Mar 23, 2022
The United Way of Central Maryland says that millions of eligible low-income families have not yet received the Child Tax Credit, including 79,000 eligible families in the state.

An analysis from United for ALICE found that 41 percent of U.S. households below this threshold did not receive an advance Child Tax Credit payment between July and October 2021.

“The tax season is historically a busy time for our 211 Maryland call center, and this year is no exception,” said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO, United Way of Central Maryland. “Tax returns are incredibly important for our ALICE families here in central Maryland – and last year’s Child Tax Credit is an opportunity to help some of our neighbors get back on top of overdue bills or rent.”

Since most ALICE families are eligible for the full CTC amount, United Way says more than $238 million can still be accessed by those families struggling the most.

