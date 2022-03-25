Baltimore man indicted for two counts of first-degree murder

BALTIMORE — Quanta Worrell, a 30-year-old man, was indicted today for two counts of first-degree murder and related charges. This is for the murders of both Stephen Sanders and Dimarcus Waldo in March 2020.

The trial date has been set for July 8, 2022.

Waldo was a father of seven who was working as a part-time driver-for-hire when he gave Sanders a ride to Northwest Baltimore. Once they got to the area, Worrell directed Sanders to meet him around the block. When Waldo drove around the block to the 3000 block of Oakley Ave., as directed by Sanders, Worrell and two other unknown assailants ambushed them.

They fired at least 20 rounds into the vehicle, killing both Sanders and Waldo. Investigators found that Worrell was angry with Sanders after a previous verbal altercation and had warned him not to come back to the area.