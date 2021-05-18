3-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot Monday in Bowie

BOWIE, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon.

The Bowie Police Department received an unknown trouble call around 6:15 in the 16400 block of Governors Bridge Road.

Arriving officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He's currently in critical condition at the hospital.

No information on a potential motive or suspect has been released at this time.

The incident happened hours after an unidentified gunman shot into an apartment, wounding a 6-year-old child across the county in Capitol Heights.

Detectives are scheduled to return to that neighborhood on Brooks Drive Tuesday evening, to pass out fliers in hopes of receiving leads in the case.

Anyone with information on either case should call detectives at 301-772-4911 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.