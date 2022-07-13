Watch Now
3 violent incidents in Glen Burnie, including ramming of a police car

Anne Arundel police car
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 11:51:23-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md.  — Hours after Anne Arundel County police announced a strategic crime-fighting plan to address a spate of shootings, four more violent incidents were reported in Glen Burnie, including a shooting outside a restaurant and a police car getting rammed.

Police are still searching for a suspect who shot a man outside 5th Avenue Breakfast and Lunch, at 10:30 a.m. July 12.

At about 1:45 p.m. July 12, a Hanover man was arrested for allegedly ramming a police car after officers tried to stop him following a domestic assault at the Cromwell Shopping Center.

Joseph Brocki, 43, of Hanover, allegedly put his car in reverse and rammed a police vehicle; the officer was not seriously injured.

Another officer tried to stop the vehicle, and Brocki allegedly ran a red light and was hit by yet another car. Only minor injuries were reported, and Brocki was arrested.

At about 6:15 p.m., a shoplifter at Dollar General, in the Sun Valley Shopping Center at Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, intentionally struck a victim with his car while the victim was trying to take photos of the shoplifter. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect was identified.

At about midnight tonight, an armed robbery was reported at 7-Eleven on Crain Highway South. A suspect came in, jumped the counter, and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspect got cash and fled on foot.

