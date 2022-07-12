GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Glen Burnie Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 5th Avenue Breakfast and Lunch restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road.

According to police, the victim was shot in the upper body, and is expected to survive.

#Shooting 500 block of Greenway SE, Glen Burnie. Victim is currently conscious being transported to an area hospital. Please avoid the area. Anyone with any info please call 410-222-4700. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) July 12, 2022

Witnesses told police that the suspect(s) may have left the scene in light-colored sedan. Detectives on scene were combing through surveillance video from nearby businesses.

READ MORE: "All-hands-on-deck approach": Anne Arundel police address state of recent shootings, shots fired

The restaurant was hit by stray bullets. It is still unconfirmed whether there were others involved in the shooting or whether there were more people firing.

This is extremely dangerous, especially in this area where there are residences, a very populated bike trail, as well as the businesses, streets, and intersections in the area. Anne Arundel County Police PIO, Jacklyn Davis

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call 410-222-4700.