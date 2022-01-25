26-year-old woman shot to death in Catonsville parking lot and her killer hasn’t been found

CATONSVILLE, Md. — It’s been almost two weeks since a young woman was shot down in the Catonsville parking lot in Baltimore County.

Diamond Trueheart was just 26-years-old when someone took her life and right now police said her killer still hasn’t been found.

On Thursday, January 13th around 1:00 in the afternoon Baltimore County police responded that parking lot along Baltimore National Pike after they were told someone had been shot down.

When they got there they found 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart had been shot to death. It was a chilling scene that left many bystanders horrified. People who were in the area at the time and witnessed the aftermath of the shooting said they were outraged because it happened during normal business hours inside that busy parking lot.

“Kids could’ve got shot, somebody elderly could’ve got shot, you know just for nothing. These people out here just don’t care about nobody life no more you know, life ain’t nothing no more to some people,” said one shopper.

And detective Trae Corbin with Baltimore County Police said right now the person who shot and killed Trueheart and the reason behind it is still unclear.

“Detectives are actively investigating this case and due to it being so fluid we would like to protect the integrity of the investigation at this point,” Corbin said.

Corbin also said because of the severity of this incident it’s the reason they are being very tight lipped about where they stand in this investigation, however they are working around the clock to find Trueheart’s killer and hold them responsible.