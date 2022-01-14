Young woman shot to death in Catonsville parking lot

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A family is mourning the loss of a loved one and Baltimore County Police are investigating after a woman was gunned down Thursday afternoon.

It happened inside the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza right off Baltimore National Pike in Baltimore County.

People who work in the area said the Catonsville Plaza parking lot was very busy on Thursday afternoon just like it is every day, but it’s been a very somber mood since Thursday when they saw a young woman get shot down.

Thursday just before 1:00 p.m. Baltimore County police responded to the area after they were told a woman had been shot several times.

Officers said when they arrived they found 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart who had been shot down and she died from her injures.

Mr. Johnson said he was shopping in the area when that shooting went down in the parking lot right outside the store he was in.

“It was chaotic out here yesterday I come out the market from shopping and it was about six or seven police up here. I think it’s just tragic I mean we got enough people getting killed now we got the ladies and the kids getting killed,” Johnson said.

Police have not named any suspects or a motive concerning what they think led to the shooting however, they did say they’re looking into whether it was a targeted incident.

Right now, police are asking anyone with information regarding what happen to contact them and there is a $2,000.00 reward from Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland for anyone who has information that could lead police to an arrest.