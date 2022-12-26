Watch Now
2 women stabbed in fight at Aberdeen family gathering

WMAR
Posted at 2:09 PM, Dec 26, 2022
ABERDEEN, Md. — Two women were stabbed after a Christmas Eve fight at an Aberdeen townhome, reported the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Bristle Cone Circle, near Holly Oak Circle in Aberdeen.

Multiple people were involved in a dispute at a family gathering, which turned into a fight, said the Sheriff's Office. It was reported at about 1 a.m. Dec. 25.

Two females were stabbed, with injuries that are non-life-threatening. Both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be released today.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect, who is known to both victims.

