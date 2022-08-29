Watch Now
$1 Million scratch-off among 52 big lottery prizes in the past week

Maryland lottery and casinos generate, set new records
Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 29, 2022
BALTIMORE  — A Maryland lottery player in Silver Spring is a millionaire, and another eight players in Bel Air, Clear Spring, District Heights (two), Landover, Middle River, Upper Malboro and Westminister won prizes of $100,000 in the past week.

On top of those prizes, six winning Pick 5 $1 tickets worth $50,000 each and a Pick 5 50-cent ticket worth $25,000 were purchase by one player in Suitland, delivering a total of $325,000 in prizes.

In total, 52 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the past seven days ending on August 28, and the lottery paid more than $32 million in prizes.

