Missing Queen Anne's County woman found safely

Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 12, 2024
Officials with the Maryland State Police confirmed that Laura Shallue was located safely Monday evening.

Shallue was reported missing on February 6, last known driving westbound on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge just the day before.

Her vehicle was later discovered parked along Lastner Lane in Greenbelt.

Police say no foul play is suspected and offered no further comment at this time.

