Missing Queen Anne's County woman found safely

Officials with the Maryland State Police confirmed that Laura Shallue was located safely Monday evening.

Shallue was reported missing on February 6, last known driving westbound on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge just the day before.

RELATED: Maryland State Police looking for woman last known to be driving over Bay Bridge

Her vehicle was later discovered parked along Lastner Lane in Greenbelt.

MORE: Missing woman's car found in Greenbelt

Police say no foul play is suspected and offered no further comment at this time.