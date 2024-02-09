Missing woman's car found in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. — She traveled westward over the Bay Bridge on Monday evening, and 54-year-old Laura Shallue became the subject of a statewide look out when she was reported missing the following day.

“She’s definitely missing and there’s definitely concern, because there is no explanation for why she’s missing at this point in time,” said Ron Snyder of the Maryland State Police. “Her husband has been looking, Maryland State Police have been looking, family members have been looking, friends have been looking and right now, we’re looking for answers to see if we can track her down and bring her home.”

Late Thursday evening, police in Greenbelt discovered the vehicle she was driving, a silver 2007 Nissan Altima, parked along Lastner Lane.

One resident who did not wish to be identified told us that once police found the car on the road last night, they went door-to-door asking people if they’d seen either the missing woman or anything suspicious.

“It’s a person that’s been living everyday, moving back and forth, going to work, going to the grocery store, doing her daily chores or routine, suddenly is broken and nobody knows anything. Very suspicious,” said Brian Bowling.

“This world that we live in is cruel,” added Bowling’s sister, Raynell, “and I hope that they come to resolution of what happened to this woman.”

We spoke to Laura’s estranged husband by telephone and he says this isn’t the first time she has disappeared for days on end, but this time, she asked their 10-year-old daughter if she wanted to go with her to the store before she left on her own and vanished.

He adds that a family member living on the same street where her car was found did speak with her when she showed up there on Tuesday, but she disappeared as quickly as she showed up.

He also told us she may also be disoriented if she hasn’t been taking her medications.