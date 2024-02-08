Maryland State Police looking for woman last known to be driving over Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are asking for help in finding a missing Queen Anne's County woman.

Laura Shallue, 54 of Stevensville, was reported missing February 6.

She was last known to be driving westbound on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on February 5 around 8:30pm.

Shallue's vehicle is a silver 2007 Nissan Altima, with Maryland tags 6CC1702.

She is reportedly five feet, five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 155 pounds.

Before her disappearance, she was wearing a coat, a scarf, and a small cross body red/pink purse attached to a long strap.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack at 410-758-1101.

