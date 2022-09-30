Watch Now
Alma Cocina features Venezuelan dishes and an upscale atmosphere

Alma Cocina
Posted at 7:19 PM, Sep 30, 2022
BALTIMORE, Md. — You can get a taste of Venezuela right here in Baltimore.

Irena Stein opened Alma Cocina to share her food and culture with the people of Baltimore.

"The idea is exactly that to bring Venezuela to Baltimore. When you walk in, as soon as you walk in you already feel as if you're in a different country," said Stein.

The menu showcases many different dishes from Venezuela or dishes with a Venezuelan twist.

"Our food is very adventurous, full flavored so the people that do come to this neighborhood already for an adventure and this is definitely what you get in our dishes."

Click here for more information on the restaurant.

