Baltimore goes turquoise for lung cancer awareness

BALTIMORE, MD — Around this time of the year Baltimore is covered in orange, but this week, it's turning turquoise to raise awareness for the deadliest cancer there is.

Baltimore City Hall, the Convention Center, The World Trade Center, Camden Yards, and M&T Bank Stadium are all lit!

It's part of the American Lung Association's "Lung Cancer Action Week" and how lighting up turquoise could lead to meaningful conversations, that could save lives.

WMAR-2 News talked with Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, with Johns Hopkins Medicine about lung cancer, "I tell every patient, we're pro-smoker, just anti-smoking. So lung cancer should be shed of that shame and guilt, and with the ability to light up Baltimore City. Light up Camden Yards, light up every building in turquoise. I promise you, all those patients are going to be thankful. And not to overstep, but I do think that lighting will save lives. That appropriate attention will get the conversations going. One person may jump up to be screened that wouldn't have otherwise. We'll save lives this way I promise."

An estimated 4,000 Marylanders will die from lung cancer this year.

You can be screened for lung cancer. Click here to learn more.