Rash Field Park officially open, celebration continues over the weekend

BALTIMORE — Friday marked the official opening of the first phase of Rash Field Park in Federal Hill.

With phase one of construction complete, the park now includes an adventure park with a pair of 30-foot wooden towers and an area for kids to learn about birds and plants.

Among other new attractions is Jake’s Skate Park, in memory of 5-year-old Jake Owen, an avid skater and sports lover who was killed a decade ago by a distracted driver.

Come spring, a park café is expected to open with outdoor seating and views of the waterfront.

Funding for the park was made possible by donations from several private and public corporations.

Phase two won't be completed for several years but is expected to include soccer fields, exercise equipment, and a re-imagined beach area with volleyball courts.

The celebration will continue over the weekend with local pro-skaters on hand and other free family fun.