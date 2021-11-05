Watch
Rash Field Park officially open, celebration continues over the weekend

Paul Jaffey, WMAR-2
Posted at 2:41 PM, Nov 05, 2021
BALTIMORE — Friday marked the official opening of the first phase of Rash Field Park in Federal Hill.

With phase one of construction complete, the park now includes an adventure park with a pair of 30-foot wooden towers and an area for kids to learn about birds and plants.

Among other new attractions is Jake’s Skate Park, in memory of 5-year-old Jake Owen, an avid skater and sports lover who was killed a decade ago by a distracted driver.

RELATED: Online auction raises $28.5k towards construction of Jake’s Skate Park at Rash Field

Come spring, a park café is expected to open with outdoor seating and views of the waterfront.

MORE: Baltimore looking for operator of café being developed at Rash Field Park

Funding for the park was made possible by donations from several private and public corporations.

Phase two won't be completed for several years but is expected to include soccer fields, exercise equipment, and a re-imagined beach area with volleyball courts.

The celebration will continue over the weekend with local pro-skaters on hand and other free family fun.

