Baltimore looking for operator of café being developed at Rash Field Park

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has issued a request for qualifications from professionals in the restaurant industry interested in operating the Waterfront Café at Rash Field Park, which is currently under development on the south side of the Inner Harbor.

Once completed, the Waterfront Café will be approximately 1,200 square feet with 70 feet of storefront, opening onto a pedestrian plaza with outdoor seating. Restrooms will also be provided with a separate entrance.

The café operator would be responsible for all improvements required to accommodate their proposed use.

The selected applicant can apply for a liquor license with Waterfront Partnership. If approved beer, wine and liquor can be served Monday through Sunday until 11pm.

Select applicants will be asked to submit a specific proposal through a subsequent request for proposals (RFP).

Those interested should respond back no later than noon on June 18.

“This is a really exciting time as we take the next step in the development of Rash Field Park,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of Waterfront Partnership. “We’re seeking those with experience in restaurant operations, preferably in the greater Baltimore area, and an interest in being part of the re-imagination of Rash Field into a world-class urban waterfront park for people of all ages, but especially families."

Click here to apply.

