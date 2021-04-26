Online auction raises $28.5k towards construction of Jake’s Skate Park at Rash Field

BALTIMORE — An online auction raised $28,535 towards the construction of Jake's Skate Park at Rash Field Park.

Some 160 bidders participated, with some even getting into a good old fashioned bidding war in order to win 67 different custom skate-board themed items.

A skate deck signed by John Waters garnered 45 bids and raised the most money, selling for $2,000.

The second highest selling item was “Charm City Treats” by Maryland Institute College of Art graduate and local artist Dena Smith, which received 42 bids and sold for $570.

Rounding out the top three was “Disjointed Flight,” a set of three boards painted by Michel Modell, which sold for $501.

Expected to open late this year, the park is named in memory of Jake Owen who died in 2011 at the age of 5 from a distracted driver.

Designed by Grindline, the park will feature a bowl, mini ramps, rails, ledges and transfers that are accessible to all ages and abilities.