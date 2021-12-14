Watch
Pitties & Purrs in Baltimore makes Petco's list of 100 Amazing Love Stories

Competing for $25,000 grand prize
Pitties & Purrs
BALTIMORE — A local animal foster rescue is looking to win a $25,000 grand prize from Petco.

The journey of 10-year-old Julie and her pitbull Zeke made the company's top 100 list of Amazing Love Stories.

Julie's family adopted Zeke from Pitties & Purrs in Baltimore, despite their initial fear of the pitbull breed.

Their story earned the rescue a $10,000 reward just for cracking the top 100, but now they're competing for top honors against all the other finalists from around the country.

MORE: Julie & Zeke's Story

Voting ends December 15. At last check Pitties & Purrs was in sixth place, so they need your vote to catch up.

"This award would mean so much for the dogs and cats in our care," Pitties & Purrs told WMAR. "As you may know, we help local, regional and southern shelters with severe medical cases."

To vote, click here. Pitties & Purrs is the only competition finalist from Maryland.

