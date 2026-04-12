'No Taxation Without Relaxation': Kona Ice offering tax day freebies

BALTIMORE — Wednesday is tax day.

While most dread filing, one company is trying to put a positive spin on things.

On April 15, Kona Ice is hosting what they're calling "National Chill Out Day."

Their mission: “No Taxation Without Relaxation!”

Okay, so what's all this mean?

Well, free cups of refreshing shaved ice of course...

Kona Ice trucks will be stationed at five different locations throughout the Baltimore-Metro area between 1 and 6pm.

“We know this can be a stressful time of year, so we want to do what we can to give people a reason to smile and take a break,” said Alida Yearwood at Kona Ice of Laurel/College Park/Olney. “Our goal with National Chill Out Day is to help our communities relax, recharge, and enjoy a mini tropical escape — for free.”

Below is a list of times and locations to enjoy some ice and lessen your tax day stress.

📍8801 Freestate Dr, Laurel, MD 20723 from 2-4 pm

📍37 N Main St, Bel Air MD 21014 from 3-5 pm

📍1725 Dundalk Ave., Dundalk, MD 21222 from 4-6 pm

📍8665 Pulaski Hwy, Rosedale, MD, 21237 from 4-6 pm

📍757 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 from 1-3pm