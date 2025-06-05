Million dollar Powerball prizes go unclaimed in Catonsville and Parkville

BALTIMORE — There must be something in the water in Baltimore County.

In a three day span, two Lottery players won a million dollars playing Powerball.

The first big winner was chosen during a June 2 drawing, with the numbers 1, 7, 44, 57, and 61.

That lucky ticket was purchased at the Safeway on Waltham Woods Road in Parkville.

On June 4, another drawing was held pulling numbers 5, 17, 23, 35 and 45.

This ticket was sold at the Soda Pop Shop on Ingleside Avenue in Catonsville.

Neither winner has come forward to claim their prize. They have 182 days to do so.

Last week three others won a million bucks from scratch-offs in Annapolis, Elkton and Silver Spring.

We're not even midway into 2025, and so far 14 Lottery tickets have been worth $1 million or more, the largest of which also came from Safeway.