Watch Now
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Trio of million dollar Maryland Lottery winners prove good things sometimes come in threes

Millionaire Trifecta: Maryland Lottery crowns three big winners in one week
Maryland lottery and casinos generate, set new records
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tetra Images
<p>Man scratching lottery card with coin</p>
Maryland lottery and casinos generate, set new records
Posted

BALTIMORE — The old saying goes "bad things come in threes."

That couldn't be further from the truth for a trio of Maryland Lottery players.

In just seven days, three people won a million bucks each.

The first big win came May 27, when a Columbia truck driver's trash quickly turned into treasure.

It all started when the trucker noticed his wiper blades were broken.

This called for a hot cup of coffee, so he stopped into the Travel Centers of America rest stop in Elkton.

Before getting back on the road, he decided to put $20 down on a Monopoly X100 ticket.

At first glance, he was certain the ticket was a loser, prompting him to toss it in the trash.

After having second thoughts, he chose to scan the ticket.

That decision became a life changer. Turns out the ticket was worth $1 million.

Luck struck again the following day in Sliver Spring.

A man on his lunch break splurged on a $20 Gold Rush 777 instant ticket at a kiosk inside Hillandale Beer & Wine on New Hampshire Avenue.

Much to his surprise, that $20 bucks quickly turned into $1 million.

The winnings couldn't have come at a better time, considering he and his wife just settled on a new home.

Naturally, plans are to spend some of his new fortune on upgrades.

A couple days later, another Lottery jackpot, this time at an Annapolis Exxon on West Street.

That's where a Randallstown woman was due for a meeting.

But, since she got in town a little early, a brief stop was in order.

“I bought a handful of cheaper tickets first, no winners. Then I tried a $20 MONOPOLY ticket and won my money back,” she said. “I figured my luck was running out, but decided to buy one more, the Lucky 777 ticket.”

Lucky it was, for a million different reasons.

The winner says the money will go towards planning her retirement, and spoiling her dogs, which she lovingly considers her kids.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are