Trio of million dollar Maryland Lottery winners prove good things sometimes come in threes

BALTIMORE — The old saying goes "bad things come in threes."

That couldn't be further from the truth for a trio of Maryland Lottery players.

In just seven days, three people won a million bucks each.

The first big win came May 27, when a Columbia truck driver's trash quickly turned into treasure.

It all started when the trucker noticed his wiper blades were broken.

This called for a hot cup of coffee, so he stopped into the Travel Centers of America rest stop in Elkton.

Before getting back on the road, he decided to put $20 down on a Monopoly X100 ticket.

At first glance, he was certain the ticket was a loser, prompting him to toss it in the trash.

After having second thoughts, he chose to scan the ticket.

That decision became a life changer. Turns out the ticket was worth $1 million.

Luck struck again the following day in Sliver Spring.

A man on his lunch break splurged on a $20 Gold Rush 777 instant ticket at a kiosk inside Hillandale Beer & Wine on New Hampshire Avenue.

Much to his surprise, that $20 bucks quickly turned into $1 million.

The winnings couldn't have come at a better time, considering he and his wife just settled on a new home.

Naturally, plans are to spend some of his new fortune on upgrades.

A couple days later, another Lottery jackpot, this time at an Annapolis Exxon on West Street.

That's where a Randallstown woman was due for a meeting.

But, since she got in town a little early, a brief stop was in order.

“I bought a handful of cheaper tickets first, no winners. Then I tried a $20 MONOPOLY ticket and won my money back,” she said. “I figured my luck was running out, but decided to buy one more, the Lucky 777 ticket.”

Lucky it was, for a million different reasons.

The winner says the money will go towards planning her retirement, and spoiling her dogs, which she lovingly considers her kids.