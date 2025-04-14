Calling out sick turned this federal employee from Baltimore into a multi-millionaire

BALTIMORE — Who would ever think calling out of work would lead to becoming a multi-time millionaire.

Well, for one Baltimore City woman this wasn't a dream. It in fact became a reality.

She calls herself “Sleepless Flower Girl," because after this adventure, sleep was hard to come by.

Last week the federal employee called out sick with a sinus infection.

The mother of one felt a smoothie would help her feel better, so she raced to the Safeway on Harford Road to buy some ingredients.

Thinking why not kill two birds with one stone, Flower girl remembered she still had a $120-winning Kenoticket to cash in.

So of course she used that $120 to buy more lottery tickets, including a $5,000,000 Cash scratch-off for $50.

As luck would have it, the sleepless one hit the $5 million jackpot.

“I saw the message and the confetti pop up, but I couldn’t tell if it was $5,000 or $5 million,” she told lottery officials. “I kept scanning it over and over, but I still couldn’t believe it.”

Her first call was to mom.

“She told me to come home right away,” said Flower Girl's mother. “I was scared to death.”

The lucky winner said she plans on buying a house with her newly found fortune.

For anyone still hoping to hit that big payday, the lottery says there are two remaining $5 million tickets out there that have yet to be won.

