Maryland Natural Resource officers team up to build new osprey nest

CHESTER, Md. — A group of Maryland Natural Resource officers teamed up to build a new nest for two ospreys.

Initially the ospreys had built their own nest inside an abandoned boat that had been partially sinking since October of 2020.

The problem was the boat is scheduled to be removed at the end of the month, so officers didn't want to leave the ospreys without a home.

So before they could lay or hatch any eggs, Corporal Kim Austin rushed to get rid of the nest and replace it with a new one nearby.

“I knew that the boat was going to be moved and so would the nest; I also knew that I was running out of time,” Austin said. “While on patrol, I’ve watched the ospreys take the time to build their nest and we didn’t want any of their work to go to waste.”

First, Austin had to go out and purchase building materials.

Officers John Butts and Simon Roe then set a new nest up at a piling near the old one.

Once back on land, the officers saw that the ospreys landed at their new home.