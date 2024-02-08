Baltimore's own pup, Linus, to play in 20th annual Puppy Bowl

BALTIMORE — People are clamoring over this Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII, but there's another fun game airing a few hours beforehand.

It's Animal Planet's 2024 Puppy Bowl, which is celebrating 20 years.

One furry participant is from right here in Baltimore.

Linus, a hound mix, will make an appearance representing the Ronnie Stanley Foundation.

The pup is part of Team Fluff squaring off against Team Ruff.

Each year the Puppy Bowl highlights rescue organizations and shelters in hopes of inspiring others to adopt.

Maryland has been represented in previous Puppy Bowls including 2022 and2023.