SCOTUS ends Dan Cox's bid to appeal 2022 Governor's race lawsuit

WASHINGTON — The United States Supreme Court has declined an appeal to a lawsuit filed by Dan Cox, the Republican candidate in Maryland's 2022 race for Governor.

Prior to last November's General Election Cox had opposed the State Board of Elections decision to count mail-in ballots before polls closed on Election Day.

A judge in Montgomery County signed off on the shift in policy, despite state law requiring mail-in ballots to be counted two days after an election.

Cox filed suit but the judge's decision was ultimately upheld following multiple unsuccessful attempts to appeal.

