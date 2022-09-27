Dan Cox to appeal judge's ruling allowing mail-in ballots to be counted before Election Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox is appealing a judge's recent decision to allow mail-in ballots to be counted before Election Day.

On Friday, a judge in Montgomery County ruled that counting for this November's General Election could begin as soon as October 1.

The decision stemmed from a lawsuit brought by the State Board of Elections, challenging a Maryland law that requires mail-in votes to be counted two days after an election.

Many blamed the law for delayed Primary election results back in July.

Officials had told the judge they would not reveal any early results until polls closed on Election Day, but that it would allow them to be caught up and avoid a backlog of votes.

Prior to the judge's order, Cox had expressed opposition to changing the law.

RELATED: Judge overturns Maryland law that required mail-in ballots to be counted after election

A spokesperson for his Democratic opponent Wes Moore released this statement, criticizing Cox's plan to appeal.

"Dan Cox is continuing his attempted assault on Maryland’s free and fair election system by doubling down on this bogus lawsuit to delay the electoral process," said Carter Elliott of the Moore Campaign.

This past general assembly, current Governor Larry Hogan had the chance to change the law but vetoed a bill lawmakers proposed.

Hogan has since said he supports the judge's decision to allow early counting.

At last check, the Board of Elections have received nearly 525,000 mail-in ballot requests.

