Judge overturns Maryland law that required mail-in ballots to be counted after election

BALTIMORE — A Montgomery County Circuit judge on Friday ruled that elections officials could start counting mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day.

The decision stems from a lawsuit brought by the State Board of Elections, challenging a Maryland law that requires mail-in votes to be counted two days after an election.

This past General Assembly state lawmakers proposed a bill that would have changed the law, but it was vetoed by Governor Larry Hogan. GOP Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox had also opposed any changes.

Many blamed the law for delayed Primary election results back in July.

Officials had told the judge they would not reveal any early results until polls closed on Election Day, but that it would allow them to be caught up and avoid a backlog of votes.

The judge agreed and said counting could begin as soon as October 1, pending an appeal.

As of September 19, the Board of Elections have received 524,818 mail-in ballot requests for the upcoming November General Election.