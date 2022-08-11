Frederick County Council President loses Primary recount by one vote

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County's sitting Council President, M.C. Keegan-Ayer, appears to have lost her bid for reelection.

A recount showed the Democratic incumbent losing the District 3 Primary race by just a single vote.

On Monday the Frederick County Board of Elections said they were decertifying the initial results, after more votes were counted than the number of actual ballots accepted.

Keegan-Ayer had been up against political newcomer Jazmin Di Cola.

The future of the seat will now be decided in November's General Election, when Di Cola faces off against Republican Shelley Aloi.