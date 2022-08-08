Frederick County decertifies 2022 Primary Election results, following ballot count discrepancy

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County is decertifying its 2022 Primary Election results.

The move comes as officials were already preparing a recount of the County Council's District 3 results.

In that race, a discrepancy was discovered between the total number of votes in the certified results and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots.

It's believed human error occurred while counting those mail-in and provisional ballots.

As result, the Frederick County Board of Elections voted to decertify all primary results.

Now officials will rescan those ballots, beginning on August 10 at 8:30am at 340A Montevue Lane in Frederick. The rescan is open to the public.

The process is expected to take two days, at which point the results will be recertified.

Frederick County's Board of Elections has asked the State and Howard County Board of Elections to assist in the effort.

"The Frederick County Board of Elections is committed to accuracy, transparency, fairness and impartiality in the election process," the Frederick County Board of Elections said in a press release. "As part of the Frederick County Board of Elections’ efforts to improve the election process, we will review existing procedures and identify areas where we can improve the ballot counting process."