Head of North Point Yacht Club charged for illegal alcohol sales

SPARROWS POINT, Md. - The Commodore of North Point Yacht Club is facing criminal charges following an illegal alcohol investigation.

Bruce Stanley Martin Jr., 44, is facing charges for, suffering the sale and possession of alcoholic beverages without a license, doing business without a traders license, and engaging in business without a sales and use tax license.

“Enforcing the state’s alcohol laws to ensure all sales are legal as well as taxed appropriately is a top priority,” said Comptroller Franchot. “I am proud of the work my Field Enforcement agents do to help prevent alcohol sales to minors and to level the playing field so that the vast majority of Maryland businesses who play by the rules are not hurt by the few who choose to ignore state law.”

The investigation started after the Comptroller's Office learned the yacht club had no liquor license. Undercover agents then went to the club on multiple occasions and bought alcoholic drinks. Also, an investigation revealed that the club did not have the required State of Maryland Sales and Use Tax License and the State of Maryland Traders License.

During a search on June 6, agents and inspectors found 1,811 containers of beer, 57 containers of distilled spirits and 21 containers of wine.

A trial date for Martin has been set for August 13.