Man and woman shot Tuesday morning in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man and woman were shot in Baltimore's Northwest Community Action neighborhood Tuesday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Westwood Avenue around 9:04 a.m. for a reported shooting, police said. There, police found a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators learned the victims were sitting inside a car when a gunman approached and opened fire.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the Baltimore Police Department's mobile APP or texting 443-902-4824.

The shooting was the second in the neighborhood in less than 24 hours, after a 22-year-old man was shot on Poplar Grove shortly before noon Monday.