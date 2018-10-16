Man and woman shot Tuesday morning in Southwest Baltimore
WMAR Staff
2:41 PM, Oct 16, 2018
BALTIMORE - A man and woman were shot in Baltimore's Northwest Community Action neighborhood Tuesday morning, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Westwood Avenue around 9:04 a.m. for a reported shooting, police said. There, police found a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Investigators learned the victims were sitting inside a car when a gunman approached and opened fire.
Citywide shooting detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the Baltimore Police Department's mobile APP or texting 443-902-4824.