Gov. Hogan on where Maryland stands in the continued fight against COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan provided an update on where Maryland stands in the continued fight against COVID-19.

Although hospitalizations in the state have declined eight consecutive days and now sit below 3,000 for the first time since January 2, Hogan does not believe we have reached the peak number of deaths.

Omicron still accounts for more than 95 percent of the state’s recent lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, but overall cases are still down 44 percent from 12 days ago.

Pediatric hospitalizations make up only percent of overall hospitalizations. Some hospitals have even begun placing adult patients in pediatric beds because of the excess capacity.

Hogan has also approved an additional $5 million in funding towards specialty hospitals who have taken in COVID-positive patients have been transferred out of regular hospitals.

With the threat of COVID-19 still present, the state also continues to expand public testing sites outside of several area hospitals.

The latest include Carroll Hospital which is now open with sites at GBMC and St. Agnes Hospital opening on Friday and Saturday respectively. Efforts to hand out free N95 and KN95 masks at those locations are ongoing. Schools are expected to receive 3 million free masks.

MORE: Maryland opening new COVID test sites with plans to hand out 20 million free N95, KN95 masks

After conversations with White House officials, Maryland will again receive it's original full order of 800,000 rapid tests.

Officials are still keeping an eye on nursing homes by launching another round of antibody testing to determine whether to move forward with a fourth dose for some residents living at those facilities.

SEE ALSO: Maryland nursing homes required to offer antibody treatments during COVID outbreaks

As it stands now, 93.9 percent of adults in the state received at least one vaccine dose, as opposed to 40 percent of 5 to 11-year-old's.

