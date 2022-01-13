Maryland opening new COVID test sites with plans to hand out 20 million free N95, KN95 masks

EASTON, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan was in Easton on Thursday to announce new COVID-19 measures.

He said the state will soon begin distributing 20 million free N95 and KN95 masks to the public at nursing homes, local health departments, and State run testing and vaccination sites.

Nursing homes have become a main focus again, as COVID cases continue to rise amid the growing spread of the Omicron variant.

A report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living shows nursing homes in the U.S. have experienced an alarming spike in new COVID cases due to community spread among the general population, causing cases among nursing home residents and staff to rapidly increase.

The report did say the rate of current nursing home deaths is 10 times less compared to December 2020, due to high vaccination and booster rates among residents.

To help combat the spike, Maryland is planning to distribute courses of Remdesivir to institutional pharmacies who specialize in serving nursing homes.

Remdesivir is a therapeutic treatment believed to be effective against the Omicron variant.

The Maryland Department of Health has also ordered all nursing home staff, volunteers, and vendors to be tested twice-a-week, regardless of their vaccination status, if they are in a community where transmission rates are high.

That same order also requires all visitors to provide proof of a negative test, or the option to be tested at the facility prior to entering.

The order goes into effect January 21.

Last week, Maryland revealed 10 hospital based testing sites that would open to the public. Eight are now in operation with the remaining two set to open Friday.

Six more sites have since been revealed and are expected to open by the end of next week, with no appointment required.