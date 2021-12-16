Watch
Maryland nursing required to offer antibody treatments during COVID outbreaks

Dr. Christian Ramers, Family Health Centers of San Diego
A doctor in San Diego prepares a monoclonal antibody cocktail for COVID-19 made by Eli Lilly and Company.
Monoclonal antibodies
Posted at 12:06 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 12:06:01-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nursing homes are once again the cause of concern as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide.

On Thursday Maryland health officials ordered nursing homes to offer monoclonal antibody treatments to their residents, in the event of an outbreak at a facility.

It's widely believed the treatments lessen the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, often times preventing those at high-risk from being hospitalized.

The new directive comes a day after the Maryland Health Department warned of potential hospital surges that could lead to some scheduled surgeries having to be postponed, in order to boost staffing and create more bed space.

MORE: Maryland hospitals may cut back on some surgeries if COVID spike continues

