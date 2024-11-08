New Baltimore film festival brings up and coming creative minds together

BALTIMORE — A new film festival happening in Baltimore is bringing up and coming creative minds together. It's an event with a title that speaks specifically to those who call Charm City home by using a popular term coined by the hometown crowd.

"A Lor' Neighborhood Filmfest" being put on by Media Rhythm Institute Studios Inc.was given that name to give it an identity that makes it synonymous with Baltimore.

"If you’re from Baltimore you know, we went from "little" to "lil'" to lor' ( l-o-r) , which is mini, small, and that’s really what this is, a mini-film festival that is Baltimore centric," MRI Studios Director, Tiffany Welch, said. Welch talks about why she and her partner Jimmie Thomas wanted to create this space for local filmmakers.

Tranise Foster Storytellers being featured at 'A Lor Neighborhood Film Fest' chat with WMAR's Randall Newsome

"I know so many amazing filmmakers that are making films, they’re putting them on YouTube, they’re putting them on Instagram, but I wanted to give them a platform so that the audience could come and not only see their work but so they could see each other" Welch said.

One of the feature films in the spotlight is "More Than Hype"produced by multi-faceted entertainment entrepreneur Larry "Whaddup" Caudle. He talks about the impact he wants the film to make.

"I wanted to educate, empower and enlighten the people of Baltimore’s culture," Caudle said. " His documentary walks the audience through the rise of Baltimore Club Music with interviews that cover four generations of its impact on hip hop culture.

Tranise Foster Larry "Whaddup" Caudle



One of the stars in the second feature film "Black Icarus" is Tray Chaney, most known to fans as the character "Poot" from the critically acclaimed series "The Wire."

Wendell “Fatts” Pulley and Jason Foreman, the founders of Majestic Behavior LLC., who have a few festivals under their belt, talk about what made them want to do an event that puts an emphasis on changing the narratives that often create a dark cloud over Baltimore.

"We are bigger than what we hear," Foreman said. "There’s so much talent here in Baltimore. The negativity has covered it up and now we need to remove that."

Tranise Foster Wendell "Fatts" Pulley (left) and Jason Foreman of Majestic Behavior LLC.



Keston Decoteau who's been making films for over a decade, agrees with that sentiment, but also knows how important it is to bring different perspectives to the storytelling about the city.

"Every win in Baltimore is so important and should be lifted up, because we just need every little ounce of faith and hope," he said. All of these sentiments confirm why Welch decided that now was the right time for MRI Studios to throw "A Lor Neighborhood Film Fest."

I’m ecstatic," she said. "I’ve seen all the films. I can’t wait for you guys to see them, because you just wouldn’t think this comes out of people who are living next door to us, people in our community."

With the nonprofit also focused on helping the next generation of homegrown creative talent, she hopes this is one way to inspire them to chase their dreams in the film industry

"I want them to know that it is doable, people who look like them are doing it, people who don’t have big budgets are doing it and then you have organizations like us who will give you the platform to show other people.

A Lor Neighborhood FilmFest takes place Saturday November 9th from 5:30p.m. to 9p.m.

You can find all the detailsHERE, including a Q&A with Tray Chaney and a jam session for people to enjoy after the screenings on Saturday.