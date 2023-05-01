Nacho Mamas in Towson hosts first-ever wedding

TOWSON, Md. — It was a wedding with tacos, a fortune teller, and Elvis.

It all happened Saturday at Nacho Mamas in Towson, which hosted it's first-ever wedding.

The wedding may seem over the top but it's exactly what newlyweds Ryan Fields and Valeria Swartz-Diaz.

"It's been my favorite restaurant forever. And like, since I was 16, I said I was going to get married here. He didn't believe me. I just love it. I love Baltimore. I love Elvis. So what's better?" said Valeria.

Ryan also proposed with Elvis, popping the question in Mexico as 'Blue Moon' played in the background.

The couple says those planning for their own weddings, if you want it to be unusual, go for it, no idea is too crazy.