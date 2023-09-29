Mohammed Choudhury reaches transition agreement to resign as MD Superintendent

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Mohammed Choudhury is resigning as State Superintendent of Schools effective October 6.

This comes after the Maryland State Board of Education and Choudhury reached a mutual transition agreement.

Choudhury will now transition into the role of Senior Advisor to the State Board of Education on policy and strategy matters. He will serve through June 30, 2024.

He was appointed to the Superintendent position in May of 2021, replacing the retiring Karen Salmon.

Choudhury oversaw the final process of school districts returning to in-person learning following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another major role was leading the implementation of the school funding bill, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Choudhury's tenure began with a significant school staffing shortage, as the pandemic caused a mass exodus of teachers.

Along with pay raises and other support programs, he was able to reach the lowest vacancy rate in a decade.

Yet student performance, especially in mathematics, has continued on a downward path with slight improvements in English.

