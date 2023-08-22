Maryland students continue struggling in math, while making strides in English

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday released its annual Comprehensive Assessment Program.

It assesses student performance in English Language Arts and mathematics for those in grades three through eight.

Achievement gaps persisted as Black and Hispanic students remained significantly behind their Asian and White classmates in both subjects.

The difference in English and Math proficiency was drastic among all students.

English Language Arts scores improved across the board from last school year, with a majority of grade levels surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Only fifth graders remain behind.

With 47 percent of students testing proficient in English, it's the highest rate in nearly a decade according to the Department of Education.

Broken down by school district, Baltimore City was the least proficient at 25 percent. Worcester County, meanwhile, was most proficient at 68 percent followed by Carroll County.

Despite showing progress in English, trends weren't as promising for mathematics.

Although slightly higher than in 2022 — only 25 percent of students are currently proficient in math.

No student groups have returned to pre-pandemic performance when it comes to Algebra I.

Eighth-graders appear to be farthest behind at eight percent.

Baltimore City finished with the lowest rate (9 percent) among Maryland's 24 school districts. Worcester and Carroll Counties came in first and second.

As for Science, only fifth and eighth graders were tested.

Fifth-grade students are well beyond pre-COVID proficiency levels, while those in the eighth grade find themselves almost 10 percentage points behind where they were in 2019.

To read the full results click here.