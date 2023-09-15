Mohammed Choudhury will not seek another term as Maryland Schools superintendent

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Next June Maryland will have another State School's superintendent.

Mohammed Choudhury previously asked the State Board of Education to renew his four year contract.

But on Friday, he reversed course and said he would be withdrawing that request to pursue other opportunities.

Choudhury was appointed to the position in May of 2021, replacing the retiring Karen Salmon.

He oversaw the final process of school districts returning to in-person learning following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another major role was leading the implementation of the school funding bill, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Choudhury's tenure began with a significant school staffing shortage, as the pandemic caused a mass exodus of teachers.

MORE: Md. State Board of Education addresses teacher shortage

Along with pay raises and other support programs, he was able to reach the lowest vacancy rate in a decade.

Yet student performance, especially in mathematics, has continued on a downward path with slight improvements in English.

High School graduation rates, meanwhile, sat at 86.3% in 2022, down from 87.2% in 2021.

"During the remainder of his tenure, the Superintendent will work with the State Board and other stakeholders to continue the critical work of leading education transformation in Maryland," the Board and Choudhury said in a joint statement.

The State Board says it will present a transition and national replacement search plan by September 26.

Governor Wes Moore, who does not have authority to appoint a new superintendent, issued a statement thanking Choudhury for his service.

He also said what he expects from Choudhury's eventual replacement.

"I expect the board to ensure we find an exceptional leader who will commit to transparency, accountability, and partnership with all stakeholders to improve education outcomes in every corner of Maryland. Our educators, students, communities, and families deserve nothing less.”