The next generation of innovators is already hard at work solving the world's biggest problems. At the 34th annual Toshiba/NSTA ExploraVision Awards ceremony on June 5, student teams from across the country were recognized for developing inventions that could transform healthcare, farming, energy efficiency and more.

Science communicator Justin "Mr. Fascinate" Shaifer hosted the ceremony at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., celebrating what has become one of the nation's largest K-12 science and engineering competitions.

Several DMV-area schools earned recognition this year with breakthrough inventions ranging from AI-powered farming drones to heart tissue repair technology and Alzheimer's treatments.



Young inventors tackle tomorrow's challenges at national competition

Young inventors tackle tomorrow's challenges at national competition

These young inventors are tackling real-world challenges with creativity and scientific rigor. Winning inventions nationwide include an underwater rescue robot to help save drowning victims, smart concrete technology that detects structural damage early, and passive cooling technology designed to reduce energy costs.

The competition challenges students to envision how current technology might evolve over the next 20 years to solve pressing problems. Teams must research existing technology, identify limitations, and propose realistic improvements based on scientific principles.

The complete list of winners and their inventions is available at exploravision.org.