Music lovers can enjoy free outdoor concerts this summer thanks to WTMD's First Thursdays series at Canton Waterfront Park. The Baltimore Public Media station has announced its July lineup for the popular community event that combines nationally touring artists with local musicians.

WTMD, Baltimore's independent music radio station, produces the series as part of its commitment to music discovery and community engagement. The station is known for introducing listeners to emerging artists while supporting the local music scene through both on-air programming and live events.

WTMD reveals July First Thursdays lineup for Canton Waterfront Park WTMD reveals July First Thursdays lineup for Canton Waterfront Park

First Thursdays has become a summer tradition for Baltimore-area residents, offering four evenings of live music against the backdrop of the waterfront. The series brings together music fans, food vendors, and performers for a community experience that celebrates both established and up-and-coming artists.

The concerts remain free and accessible thanks to support from WTMD members, community partners, and presenting sponsor CFG Bank. This community backing allows the station to continue offering the series without admission fees, making live music available to anyone who wants to attend.

Baltimore Public Media operates both WTMD and WYPR, serving regional audiences through local journalism, music programming, podcasts, and community events. Together, the stations provide trusted news coverage and music discovery while creating meaningful connections throughout Maryland.

The July concerts continue WTMD's mission of bringing people together through music while supporting both touring and local artists in an outdoor setting that celebrates Baltimore's waterfront community.

Those interested in supporting the series can become WTMD members or make donations to help fund the station's music programming and community events. Concert details, lineup information, and season updates are available at wtmd.org/firstthursdays.