Sometimes the most powerful community partnerships happen right in a grocery store parking lot. WMAR-2 News and Weis Markets are proving that point with their 10th annual Fill the House event supporting House of Ruth Maryland.

The Mid Atlantic food retailer brings more than just convenient shopping to communities across six states. Founded in 1912, Weis Markets has built relationships with families for over a century, making their partnership with House of Ruth Maryland a natural fit.

Fill the House transforms the Weis parking lot at Towson Place into a collection hub on October 14th. From 9 am to 6 pm at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue, neighbors can drop off items that help intimate partner violence survivors start fresh.

House of Ruth Maryland knows that rebuilding a life requires more than just courage. Survivors need bedsheets for their first safe night's sleep, towels for dignity, and pots and pans to cook their children's favorite meals again. The organization provides comprehensive services from emergency shelter to long-term counseling, but community donations fill the gaps that make healing possible.

The wish list reads like a blueprint for starting over: new twin and queen bed sheet sets, standard pillows, blankets, and inflatable mattresses. Bath essentials, dishware sets, and cooking utensils help transform empty spaces into homes. Personal items like deodorant, skin lotion, and underwear restore basic comfort and dignity.

Families with young children face additional challenges. The event collects size 6, 7, and 8 diapers plus toddler training pants in sizes 3T through 5T. Household basics like laundry detergent and dish soap tackle the practical side of independence.



Weis Markets partners with WMAR for Fill the House donation drive

Weis Markets partners with WMAR for Fill the House donation drive

Weis Markets understands that strong communities support their most vulnerable members. Their decade-long commitment to Fill the House shows how local businesses can create lasting impact through consistent partnership.

Join the Fill the House event October 14th at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue and help survivors turn basic necessities into building blocks for new beginnings.

Visit wmar2news.com/fillthehouse and houseofruthmadmaryland.org for more information.

