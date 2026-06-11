Summer grilling season is here, and Weis Markets has ways to make BBQ meals more affordable through their Red, White & You Rewards program.

The Red, White & You Rewards program lets customers earn rewards from June 7 through July 18, then redeem them from June 18 to July 8. This timing perfectly covers peak grilling season when families need burgers, hot dogs, and cookout sides.



Weis Markets launches summer BBQ savings with new rewards

Weis Markets launches summer BBQ savings with new rewards

Great Expectations America's Cookout e-coupons add even more savings. These digital deals stay available until July 15, giving shoppers plenty of time to stock up on grilling favorites.

Weis Markets also runs year-round programs that stack with seasonal offers. Grocery Rewards, Price Lock, and Hot Buys programs provide everyday savings that work alongside summer promotions.

Getting started requires a Weis Rewards card. Customers can sign up at any customer service desk or online at weismarkets.com/rewards. The digital platform makes it easy to load coupons and track rewards.

Summer cookouts don't have to break the budget. With multiple savings programs running simultaneously, families can afford to fire up the grill more often this season.