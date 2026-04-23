Spring brings new reasons to gather and celebrate, and Weis Markets is making it easier for families to stretch their budgets while enjoying seasonal favorites. From backyard BBQs to spontaneous get-togethers, the latest lineup of savings helps every household make more out of every grocery trip.

With the Spring It On Rewards program, Weis Rewards members can rack up points as they shop and then redeem those points from May 15 to June 4 for crowd-pleasing picks like Weis Quality franks, potato buns, Herr’s potato chips, Coffee Mate creamer, Mac & Cheese cups, and Coca-Cola mini cans. It’s a fresh way to keep your pantry stocked and your spring gatherings running smoothly.

Weis Markets has deals on deals on deals!

Weis Markets has deals on deals on deals!

Year-round, Weis Markets is known for offering practical tools for smart shopping. The relaunched Grocery Rewards program now provides discounts across all stores, unlocking new savings on essentials and family favorites each week. The Price Lock program takes the uncertainty out of planning seasonal meals, keeping high-demand items at steady prices so there are no surprises at checkout.

Weekly Hot Buys add an extra layer of excitement with rotating specials. Shoppers can discover new deals and plan meals around what’s on sale, making it easier to save week after week.

Serving communities across the Mid Atlantic since 1912, Weis Markets continues to help families enjoy more for less—especially when it comes to savoring the flavors of spring.