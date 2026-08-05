Back-to-school season brings the familiar challenge of balancing convenience with nutrition for busy families. Weis Markets Dietitian Christina Fritz offers easy and nutritious recipes to help children start the school year with healthy eating habits that fuel their learning and growth.

The transition from summer freedom to structured school days often disrupts family meal routines. Fritz understands that parents need practical solutions that work within hectic schedules while still providing the nutritional foundation kids need for academic success.

Her approach focuses on simple recipes that combine wholesome ingredients with time-saving preparation methods. These meal ideas help families maintain good nutrition without adding stress to already packed mornings and afternoons filled with homework, activities, and school commitments.

Beyond nutrition support, Weis4School helps families maximize their grocery shopping impact. The program allows customers to earn cash donations for their chosen school through regular grocery purchases. Registration opened August 1 for local public, private, and religious pre-K through 8th grade schools.

Weis dietitian Christina Fritz shares back-to-school nutrition tips Weis dietitian Christina Fritz shares back-to-school nutrition tips

Every shopping trip becomes an opportunity to support education while stocking up on healthy ingredients for family meals. The program transforms routine grocery runs into meaningful contributions to local schools and student success.

Weis Markets' team of registered dietitians provides ongoing nutrition support through cook-along classes, personalized counseling sessions, and community events. These free services help families develop sustainable healthy eating patterns that work with their lifestyle and budget.

Sign up for Weis Rewards at customer service or weismarkets.com/rewards to earn and redeem benefits with every purchase. Visit weismarkets.com/recipes for healthy meal ideas and weismarkets.com/nutrition for information about online cooking classes and free nutrition services.