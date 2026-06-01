Baltimore's harbor is calling, and the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore is making it easier than ever to answer. The nonprofit organization is launching its first-ever Waterfront Week from June 5-14, turning the entire harbor district into a 10-day celebration that showcases everything amazing about Baltimore's waterfront.

Think live music floating across the water, free fitness classes with harbor views, and family-friendly activities that get everyone outside and exploring. The Waterfront Partnership has packed the schedule with experiences that remind both locals and visitors why Baltimore's waterfront is such a treasure.

The celebration kicks off with the Baltimore by Baltimore season opener and includes some can't-miss moments like the brand-new Inner Harbor kayak launch opening on June 10 and the beloved Baltimore Floatilla returning on June 13. Whether you're looking to paddle, stroll, dance, or just soak up some harbor vibes, there's something happening every day.



Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore kicks off inaugural Waterfront Week celebration

Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore kicks off inaugural Waterfront Week celebration

Here's where it gets even better: Harbor Boating is offering five-dollar all-day hop-on/hop-off rides on the Baltimore Water Trolley on June 6 and 13. For the price of a fancy coffee, you can cruise between Fells Point, Harbor East, Harbor Point, and the Inner Harbor all day long. Plus, one dollar from every ticket supports the Waterfront Partnership's mission to keep Baltimore's waterfront accessible and vibrant for everyone.

Ready to dive in? Check out the full lineup at waterfrontweek.com or learn more about year-round waterfront happenings at waterfrontpartnership.org.